KZN Premier congratulates Black Coffee on historic, sold out Madison Square Garden show in New York

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube congratulated DJ Black Coffee for pulling off a successful, sold out show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night. The uMlazi-born award winning musician is the first South African DJ or producer to headline a show at Madison Square Garden.

Dube-Ncube said the province is proud of his achievement. “On behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to join the rest of the South Africans and the world in congratulating one of our own, DJ Black Coffee. He didn’t do it for us only as KwaZulu-Natal, but for the rest of the nation, Africa and beyond. “We are very proud of him, his management and the supporting artists who performed with him. Madison Square Garden is indeed a global theatre where artistic dreams are realised,” she said.

The Premier said DJ Black Coffee’s star keeps rising. “This is a nice follow up to his 2016 BET Award and last year’s Grammy Award in the dance/electronic album category and other accolades in-between.” Dube-Ncube thanked the musician for being a shining star and a positive influence for the youth and upcoming artists.