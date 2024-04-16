KZN Premier Dube-Ncube offers condolences after five die in KZN South Coast storm

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says relief, assistance and support is being offered to residents and businesses affected by Sunday’s floods on the South Coast. She also conveyed her condolences to the relatives whose loved ones died in the storm.

Dube-Ncube said five people were confirmed dead in the Margate area. “Three people drowned when the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away, while one was struck by lightning. The fifth victim fell from the roof when he was trying to stop the flood water that was gushing through.” She said two people were reported injured in the Umgababa area, in the south of eThekwini.

“It saddens us that so many people’s lives were suddenly upended by the floods that swept through these communities with devastating force. We wish to inform the families of the deceased that as the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we are with them at this hour. We will come together once again as the province and support them during this difficult period.” Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Dube-Ncube said the government shared in the deep sense of loss with those whose properties and businesses were partially or completely destroyed.

“Provincial Disaster Management teams are on the ground activating mop-up operations. Immediate measures are being taken to provide relief and assistance to those impacted by the floods.” Dube-Ncube said that in the past 24 hours, two members of the Executive Council had been to Margate to assess the extent of damage to property and evaluate the immediate needs of the communities. “They are also providing oversight on the mop-up operations as our emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide required aid. The government is committed to helping communities rebuild their lives and livelihoods with speed.

“I appeal to businesses, organisations and individuals to lend a helping hand to our fellow citizens in Margate who are facing immense challenges in the wake of this natural disaster.” Dube-Ncube added that our resilience as a province is tested during these difficult moments. “It is through our collective efforts and support that we can rebuild and restore hope for the affected communities. The regularity of the floods is a clear sign that as the coastal province we are literally in the eye of the storm. “We urge residents to exercise extreme caution during this time and to move away from low-lying areas that are prone to disasters and drive or walk in submerged roads and walkways,” said Dube-Ncube