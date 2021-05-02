KZN premier requests state funeral for Zulu queen

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has requested a state funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The regent of the Zulu nation passed away last week after an illness.

In a statement on Sunday, the premier confirmed that he had submitted a request, on behalf of the provincial government and the people of KZN, to president Cyril Ramaphosa for the granting of the state funeral in honour of the distinguished role played by the queen.

The premier’s office said the request was being considered by the presidency.

“Her Majesty’s passing has traumatised the entire nation which had barely recovered from the colossal demise of His Majesty, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.”

Last week, Zikalala said the passing of the queen was another tragedy of monumental proportions for the province and the people of KZN.

“It is an unfathomable double blow not only to the royal family, but to the people of this province and the nation in its entirety.

“Even more shattering is that Her Majesty has left us in the middle of the mourning period for our beloved monarch, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

The premier called on South Africans to observe a period of mourning.

“The government appreciate the outpouring of support the citizens are giving to the Royal Family and the entire Zulu Nation.”