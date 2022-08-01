KZN residents living in constant fear, says DA amid recent shootings

Durban - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says communities are living in constant fear due to the ongoing gun violence and has called on the provincial police commissioner to put pressure on Police Minister Bheki Cele to allocate sufficient resources to the province. Reacting to the most recent shootings in the province that claimed the lives of 14 people in three separate incidents, DA KZN spokesperson on Safety, Sharon Hoosen, said the party welcomed the efforts by SAPS after they arrested four people in connection with the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

“Although much more can be done we must acknowledge the efforts made under very difficult circumstances by the SAPS in this province. “Tavern shootings are fast becoming a norm in KZN. Similar to the high murder and rape rate in this province, people will also start to become desensitised like they do with the day to day criminal activities that occur.” Hoosen says an understaffed and under-resourced police service will never achieve the standard of success that residents required.

Also reacting to the shootings, the IFP applauded police for the arrests in the Pietermaritzburg tavern murders but raised concerns about the lack of action by the Intelligence unit within SAPS. “The IFP is concerned that these incidents might be linked to organised crime, considering the short space of time that has elapsed between the shootings. “Once again, we urge Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to come up with new strategies aimed at beefing up and revitalising the provincial intelligence services,” said Blessed Gwala, IFP KZN spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison.