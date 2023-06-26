KZN tourism businesses hoping for holidays boost

Durban - With just days to go before the Hollywoodbets Durban July, KwaZulu-Natal tourism establishments are hoping the premier horse-racing event and other activities this winter school holidays will boost their businesses. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) said it was expecting at least R1.4 billion to be added to the province’s economy over the winter holidays.

Edtea MEC Siboniso Duma said based on current hotel and B&B bookings, KZN could expect at least 430 821 domestic tourists and 48 842 international tourists during June and July. “This will provide a combined direct spend of more than R1.4bn for the provincial economy. We are expecting as much as 70% of domestic tourists and 60% of international travellers to visit the province during the four weeks from mid-June to mid-July.” Duma added that Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife had been successful in growing its tourist numbers post Covid-19.

“From April 2022 to April 2023, the number of visitors to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife facilities increased by 65%, from almost 40 000 to just over 66 000 beating their 2019 figure of 56 385.” Duma said the department wanted to see an increase in the number of domestic and international tourists as the province rebuilds and expands the tourism sector. “Events to look out for in July, include the Durban Film Festival, the Ballito Pro-surfing contest, the Hollywoodbets Durban July and the Dundee July, a traditional rural horse-racing event.”

Brett Tungay, Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) East Coast chairperson, said the industry was optimistic about the holidays. “We are hopeful that the winter school holidays will help the hospitality and tourism sector. I wouldn’t say the sector is flourishing; the high five-star accommodation has done well since the Covid-19 pandemic. The middle-class three star and four star accommodation establishments are still struggling and in a recovery phase. I think we can attribute this to load shedding and the state of the economy.” Tungay added that it appeared that the number of international visitors visiting KZN was not enough and there needed to be more effort to attract them.

Lizelle Young, a guest house owner in Margate on the South Coast, said that business had been tough. “I just haven’t had enough bookings. It’s difficult to tell whether it’s things like load shedding that affect business or just the tough economic times. However, I am hoping that the winter holidays will boost business.” Otto Khuzwayo, the owner of Nokusho, Events and Guest House based in uMbumbulu, said business had been slow.