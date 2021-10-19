KZN Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni rolls out planting season in Ilembe
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Transport Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni recently rolled out the planting season programme in the iLembe District.
Nkonyeni participated in the planting of fruit trees in the district on Saturday.
The roll-out follows the official launch of the multi planting season by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on September 29 in Bergville.
The provincial government said recently that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the KZN Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan had identified agriculture as a key pillar for economic growth.
The planting season programme has been allocated a budget of R65.3 million for the 2021/22 financial year. It will see government providing support to farmers by:
– Supplying production inputs including fertiliser, seed and chemicals
– Provision of mechanisation services including for ploughing, disking, planting and application of agro-chemicals and fertiliser
– and assistance with marketing of produce
Nkonyeni said she hoped planting season would be seen as a way to alleviate poverty and create employment.
“The planting season seeks to assist indigent and smallholder farmers in order to promote crop production as a catalyst for economic development, job creation and poverty alleviation. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has identified and availed two hectares of land to be utilised in Sikhonyane area for the Sikhonyane Cooperative.”
Nkonyeni, who was also joined by iLembe District mayor Sduduzo Gumede and Mandeni Local Municipality mayor Thabani Mdlalose, also handed over agricultural tools to the Sikhonyane Cooperative.
THE MERCURY