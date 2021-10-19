KZN Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni rolls out planting season in Ilembe

Nkonyeni participated in the planting of fruit trees in the district on Saturday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Transport Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni recently rolled out the planting season programme in the iLembe District.

The roll-out follows the official launch of the multi planting season by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on September 29 in Bergville.

The provincial government said recently that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the KZN Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan had identified agriculture as a key pillar for economic growth.

The planting season programme has been allocated a budget of R65.3 million for the 2021/22 financial year. It will see government providing support to farmers by: