DURBAN - Students at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) residences were ordered to vacate the institution by yesterday afternoon. In a statement issued by MUT vice-chancellor and principal Dr Enoch Duma Malaza, students were told to leave the institution by 4pm.

“Owing to violent activities on campus and at the off-campus residences, management has consulted council and senate, and a resolution has been taken to shut down the university,” said Malaza.

Nine students were arrested at the campus and charged with public violence.

On Monday, the University of Zululand closed its KwaDlangezwa and Richards Bay campuses.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) suspended its academic programmes on Monday at all of its Durban-based campuses.

This came after students marched to city hall demanding that action be taken against those implicated in the shooting of student Mlungisi Madonsela and that the security firm be fired.

Last night, DUT said while the academic programme remained suspended at its Durban campuses, the institution remained open and administration and support services were functioning. It said registration was also still continuing and a team from NSFAS was assisting students with their financial aid queries.

It also said that management had invited the SRC in Durban to a meeting today so that discussions can continue.

