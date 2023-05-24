KZN urged to be vigilant after cholera outbreak in other provinces

Durban - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has urged provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, where cholera cases have not been detected, to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the Department of Health. The national Health Department held a webinar yesterday following the outbreak of cholera in Gauteng where 15 people lost their lives in Hammanskraal.

Cholera cases have also been detected in parts of the Free State. The department said that 15 countries in Africa were experiencing an outbreak in cholera, including South Africa, and it would be increasing surveillance of cholera in both imported and locally transmitted cases. “Given the ongoing outbreaks of cholera in the southern African region there is a high possibility of continued imported cases to South Africa. We have detected a rapid increase in the number of local transmissions and associated deaths,” said Aneliswa Cele, a representative from the department.

Cele added that clinicians had been urged to maintain a high index of suspicion for cholera in patients with acute watery diarrhoea. “Surveillance measures must be strengthened to enable early detection of cholera cases. Our teams are on the ground in the Free State where cholera cases were reported to help with surveillance. We also will be increasing surveillance at ports of entry so that suspected cholera cases will be identified.” Dr Juno Thomas, of the NICD, said it was critical that provinces which didn’t have cholera cases instituted surveillance.

“I can’t stress enough how critical this is. If surveillance is increased it will assist in the treatment of patients if cholera cases are detected.” Thomas said the main symptom of cholera was acute watery diarrhoea. “Acute diarrhoea that lasts less than seven days and loose stools of three times in a 24-hour period are potential symptoms of cholera. About 20% of this leads to severe diarrhoea and vomiting. It must be noted that patients may have no fever. Confirmation of cholera can be detected through stool testing. Regardless of stool, patients that present with acute or severe diarrhoea must be considered suspected cholera cases.”