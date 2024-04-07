KZN water supplier lauded for performance

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo has lauded the water service provider in the iLembe District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, as an outstanding performer. He applauded Siza Water for outstanding provision of water services in the district for the past 25 years.

Mahlobo was speaking during an anniversary celebration of Siza Water on Friday. “I cannot understate the significance of Siza Water’s commitment to local empowerment and transformation. As a 100% South African-owned water utility with a majority shareholder, South African Water Works, that is also majority black-owned, Siza Water embodies the spirit of inclusivity and socio-economic development,” he said. “Proudly managed by South Africans, particularly from previously disadvantaged groups, Siza Water has become a beacon of hope, demonstrating that diversity is not just a buzzword but a cornerstone of sustainable growth and prosperity.”.

Mahlobo lauded the achievements of the water utility over the years, from being recognised as the best-performing water service provider in 2014 through the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Blue Drop Certification Programme, to receiving the prestigious Wilson Award of Excellence from the Water Institute of South Africa between 2010 and 2018, among others. He said Siza Water had consistently raised the bar for operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and service delivery. “Siza Water's innovative approach to wastewater management, exemplified by the design, construction, and operation of a state-of-the-art direct reuse plant, underscores its dedication to sustainability and resource conservation,” he added. “With two Green Drop Awards and commendations from the Department of Water and Sanitation for its exemplary sewer systems management, Siza Water has set a benchmark for environmental responsibility and public health protection,” he said.