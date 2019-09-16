Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Newly appointed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Ntuli, has warned drivers who flout the rules of the road that they will be dealt with. He was speaking following the arrests of 233 motorists for speeding and the impounding of 117 unlicensed vehicles at the weekend. The operations were done in many parts of the province including in Dannhauser along the P35, in Loskop along the R74 and Bergville interchange on the R616 and R74. A total of 13 vehicles were also suspended.

He said the aggressive approach will now be the order of the day on the road and traffic offenders will have no place to hide in this province.

“We are serious about giving meaning to our saying that – KwaZulu-Natal alufakwa Lubuya Nehlonganhlebe. People must adhere to the law and face the music. I would also like to commend the excellent work done by our law enforcement officers in ensuring that our roads are safe for all road users. As a province we have reached a state where we will take a no-nonsense approach to unroadworthy vehicles and motorists who do not abide by traffic laws. As we are gearing towards Transport Month, we want to ensure that we intensify our enforcement operations and give more impetus to our road safety campaigns,” he said.

Ntuli said as Transport Month draws closer, his department was focusing their efforts on decreasing road fatalities.

"We also want our province to record the least fatalities during the holidays and this has prompted us to start these operations as early as possible,” said Ntuli.