DURBAN - A month after heavy rain caused devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which destroyed many homes and claimed the lives of over 70 people, a Chatsworth resident is still waiting for his insurance company to decide what to do with his damaged house. Doorsamy Govender, 54, said the April 22 floods caused a landslide, sending his neighbour’s wall into his yard and damaging a part of his home in Silverglen Drive.

“The landslide from my neighbour’s house crushed one of my vehicles and damaged the lounge and two bedrooms, which is a quarter of the house.

“I lost everything, R400000 worth of stuff because my whole house was also flooded,” said Govender.

He added that his son was also trapped underneath his cupboard when the landslide crushed part of his house.

“My son was trapped and my company car saved his life by taking all the impact,” Govender said.

Just months away from paying off his bond with Absa, Govender said he had been a loyal client for 19 years but was frustrated by the slow pace of the insurance work. His house is also insured with the bank.

CHATSWORTH resident Doorsamy Govender’s home was partially damaged during last month's heavy rains.





The husband and father said he was also concerned about the safety of what is left of his home, which is standing open in a high-risk area.

“The bank provided me with R3000 for security but that won’t last to protect my home from thieves,” said Govender.

Govender said Absa eventually assisted by appointing a clearing team to remove the rubble from the property.

He said clearance of the driveway began on Friday and was completed on Monday.

Absa confirmed that Govender holds a Homeowner’s Comprehensive Insurance Policy with Absa Insurance Company and lodged a claim on April 25.

Pascal Siphugu, Absa Insurance Company’s general manager, said as the insurer, they are obliged to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss. He said they appointed a practising engineer to investigate this case and determine the extent of the damage.

Siphungu added that they advised Govender to contact his neighbour to claim for the boundary walls and that Absa cannot legally assist him in this regard.

He said, regarding the house, that Govender was made aware of the process.

“With regards to the damage to the house, we have not yet made a determination due to the fact that our contractors are still clearing up the site. We expected this work to be completed last Tuesday, May 21,” said Siphungu.

Siphungu further explained the client was made aware of the limits with regards to temporary accommodation and the security to guard the house.

“On security, the client is entitled to a maximum of R3000 to pay a guard to look after the property, while the claimant lives in a temporary residence,” he said.

He added that reasonable rental value for alternative unfurnished accommodation for the family was limited to the primary residence.

Govender said yesterday that he was still waiting for a decision from Absa on the way forward for his property.

