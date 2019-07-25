Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has said it will deliberate on the call for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be struck off the roll of advocates following the Constitutional Court’s ruling this week. The LPC acting chief executive, Charity Nzuza, confirmed that its executive committee will meet tomorrow and will in turn report to its full council on the decision.

The LPC was responding to a call by Accountability Now which sent a letter to the LPC after the Concourt found Mkhwebane’s model of investigation in the matter involving Absa/Bankorp and SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) was flawed and that she had been dishonest about her meetings during the investigation.

On Monday, the Concourt dismissed Mkhwebane’s appeal against a ruling of the Gauteng North High Court, which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This means that Mkhwebane is now liable to cough up R900000 of her own money towards footing the legal bill of Sarb counsel.

Accountability Now, public interest litigation institute, had written to the LPC to draw attention to the Concourt’s findings of dishonesty, perjury and incompetence against the public protector and to enquire on their disciplinary proceedings against her as she is an advocate of the high court.

Director Paul Hoffman said the LPC acknowledged receipt of the email and requested time to review the judgment and its implications in light of its request for a striking-off application.

Hoffman said if Mkhwebane did not resign, she could be impeached, face disciplinary action from the LPC, or face perjury charges.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) also welcomed the Concourt judgment, saying it brought finality to the matter.

Mvuzo Notyesi, the president, said that the remarks made in the judgment brought into question the integrity of the public protector’s office.

Notyesi called on all relevant institutions to work together to restore the dignity of the public protector’s office in order to enable it to fulfil its mandate without fear or prejudice.

“We call on all institutions and the public to respect the administration of justice and to let the process take its natural course.

“The matter should be resolved immediately by those charged with resolving it, as it is in the best interest of the public.”

The DA has said it has approached Parliament to expedite removal proceedings against Mkhwebane following the Concourt ruling.

The Mercury