Durban - A Durban school pupil who won the 2018 Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for leukaemia patients - in honour of a close friend who is battling cancer for the third time. Skye Meaker won the award for his portrait of a leopard waking up after a nap in the Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana.

Skye, who is a Grade 11 pupil at Clifton School, said many doors had opened for him after winning the award and he was using this new platform to help make his friend Robert Eddles’ dream of helping others with cancer come true.

Skye has since donated R20000 he earned from speaking engagements to the SA Bone Marrow Registry.

Skye said he had approached Robert with the idea of donating the money he made from speaking to big corporates about wildlife conservation and his journey as a photographer, towards his treatment.

“When I went to talk to him about raising money for him, to help him out, he said ‘no, please don’t, there are so many people other than me who need the funds the same way I do, so rather just give them to the Bone Marrow Registry,’” said Skye.

Skye said giving to others was important to him.

“The fact that I could affect someone in a positive way really means a lot to me, especially when that someone is a very close friend of mine. While I am actually not necessarily helping him, he has opened my eyes to see how much more needs to be done,” he said.

In January, Skye was the youngest speaker to be invited to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Law firm Shepstone & Wylie also invited him to speak at an event recently, and he also spoke at the Mr Price annual awards evening.

Skye said Robert was doing as well as could be expected.

“He is receiving chemotherapy and he has already had his bone marrow replacement. At this point in time he is finishing off the process of healing,” he said.

Skye has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town this week.

