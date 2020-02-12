‘Let’s live up to Mandela’s dream’, urges Ramaphosa









President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address yesterday from the Cape Town City Hall balcony where Nelson Mandela delivered his speech after his release from prison 30 years ago. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - As president Cyril Ramaphosa called for the country to work tirelessly to emulate the legacy of Nelson Mandela, his ANC colleagues have been blamed for tarnishing the image of the country and the legacy of the Struggle icon. Ramaphosa delivered his speech on Tuesday on the balcony of the Cape Town City Hall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release from prison. Mandela delivered his first speech after his release from Victor Verster Prison on February 11, 1990, from the same balcony. Ramaphosa, who is going to deliver his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, called for the nation to live up to the dream, vision and legacy of Mandela. But opposition parties were of the opinion that ANC leaders had undermined all that Mandela stood for. United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa’s speech was on point and spoke to what Mandela stood for.

“Unfortunately, the people who damaged brand South Africa are ANC members, they do not stand for what Mandela was about.

“You do not see politicians from other parties going to court, implicated in corruption, it’s always the ANC leaders,” said Holomisa.

He said that for the country to reclaim Mandela’s legacy, the public needed to change the governing party.

“The ANC cannot clean itself, the voters need to make sure that there is no majority party that governs the country ever again, only coalitions.”

Cope’s Mosiuoa Lekota said ANC leaders had deviated from the policies of unity of Mandela and the Freedom Charter.

“That’s why I and the others left the ANC,” he said.

Former IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said Madiba was committed to the reconciliation of all South Africans.

“The ANC post-Madiba unfortunately polarised our people at times, stirring up racial tensions and divisions,” Buthelezi said.

“There is hope that we are returning to the agenda of unity. But the economic crisis and growing inequality will make this very difficult to achieve. Ironically, it makes it even more important that we pursue and achieve unity for we will either swim together or sink together.”

Ramaphosa’s speech lasted for close to 40 minutes and largely rehashed the history of the momentous occasion.

He touched on the difficult task Mandela and his colleagues faced in rescuing the country from the brink of disaster.

“There are many lessons we can draw from the life of our nation’s founding father. They will have been expounded among you young people in the debate the Nelson Mandela Foundation organised,” he told the youthful crowd.

“But the most enduring legacy that Nelson Mandela bequeathed this generation is the understanding that to achieve a bigger goal, sacrifice and compromises are necessary, be they professional or personal, and that the greater good must at all times triumph over self-interest and self-preservation.

“We are at a decisive moment as a nation, our country is facing many challenges, we too can no longer wait, the state of the economy, the high level of unemployment, the social ills wreaking havoc in our community,” he said.

He said the country faced challenges including the shameful killing of women and girls, and the stench of corruption had led to a trust deficit, with citizens threatening to reverse democratic gains.

“We are not a mere collection of communities that share common space, but a nation guided by vision, let us create an environment that fosters the unity of South Africa. Let us try to live in Mandela’s image. Let us try to ensure the vision that he had is fulfilled as all of us as South Africans work together to achieve a South Africa that we want, that is non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous so that prosperity can be shared among all of us,” he said.

Ramaphosa also called on those questioning the compromises made during the negotiations to remember it was not easy.

“It’s easy for those with the benefit of hindsight to decry the choices and the decisions made by the founding mothers and fathers of this nation during that turbulent time.

“It is easy for those who decry what Madiba did to sit back and be critical of the leadership he provided as he sought to mould us into a nation,” he said.

Political analyst Protas Madlala said Mandela and his peers were from a different generation.

“Now that spirit of community is gone and has been replaced by the attitude that says it’s all about me first, with the current politicians leading in this behaviour. They are not ashamed to even steal from the poor.”

He said going back to the values of Mandela would be difficult.

“The poison has set in, it will be very difficult to rid ourselves of this. You notice that even in church, pastors are no longer talking about God, just money,” said Madlala.

