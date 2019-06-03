The deadline for entries to the South African Tourism industry’s premier tourism awards, the Lilizela Tourism Awards, has been extended to June 11.

DURBAN - The deadline for entries to the South African Tourism industry’s premier tourism awards, the Lilizela Tourism Awards, has been extended to June 11. The Lilizela Tourism Awards has grown since its inception in 2013, with more award categories added over the years.

On Monday, organisers said more sub categories have been added this year within the Accommodation and Venues categories, which led to the extension of the closing date for entries.

Chief quality assurance officer at South African Tourism Darryl Erasmus said: “The extension allows more time for tourism product owners to submit their applications and consumers to vote for their establishment of choice.

“This being a nationwide competition and targeting a wide range of categories in the tourism sector, we want to ensure that as many of the interested parties as possible get an opportunity to enter.”





Additions to Accommodation category

Apartment Hotel: Accommodation with full or limited service to the public and has a minimum of 10 rooms, a reception area and a dining facility. Each room has a kitchenette and dining area.

Boutique Hotel: Accommodation with full or limited service, unique rooms, a reception area and a dining facility.

Nature Lodge: A Nature Lodge (including Private Nature Reserves) is a formal accommodation facility, in natural surroundings beyond that of an immediate garden area and, but not always, away from human settlements. At least one guided experience and or activity is provided. Guests should have a reasonable probability of seeing/experiencing/viewing specific species of animal or experiences.

Small Hotel: It provides accommodation with full or limited service and has up to 80 rooms, a reception area anddining facility.

Campsite: A caravan and or camping facility provides space for guests to provide their own accommodation, such as tent, a motor home and/caravan. Communal ablution facilities are always provided. A communal kitchen, laundry recreational facilities, amenities may be provided. Self-catering accommodation units are on the property.

Additions to Venues category

Conference Centre: A facility that provides a dedicated environment for meetings, especially small to medium sized events. Dedicated meeting and breakaway rooms are designated for maximum productivity.

Convention & Exhibition Centre: It has large conference centre and includes a variety of venues for events such as an exhibition space, board rooms and so on.

Historical Venue: A building that reflects historical/heritage value or a landmark that has been adapted to host a special event.

Events Venue: An indoor or outdoor multipurpose facility designed for hosting a special event.

Function Venue: A venue that provides space for smaller, special events.

In-Hotel Conference Centre: It can accommodate cumulatively 50 or more delegates.

* For more information visit: https://www.southafrica.net/gl/en/trade/lilizela/page/about-the-lilizela-tourism-awards.

THE MERCURY