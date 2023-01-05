Little fanfare for Zuma, at Durban Exhibition Centre, amid resumption of hybrid ANC conference

Durban - In stark contrast to the rousing reception he received from KwaZulu-Natal delegates at Nasrec last month, former president, Jacob Zuma drew very little attention when he attended the hybrid sitting of the ANC’s national conference at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Thursday. Zuma was among senior party leaders who included Dr Zweli Mkhize, Nathi Mthethwa, Malusi Gigaba and Senzo Mchunu who attended the hybrid session in Durban.

Delegates from across KZN gathered to make their contributions as party formulates resolutions on some of the challenges that both the ANC and the country face. While other leaders chatted with members at the venue during the lunch break, Zuma quietly got into his vehicle and was whisked away. An ANC member from eThekwini region, who did not want to be named, said the muted reception for Zuma showed that his support had waned.

“Everyone’s time comes and goes and the former president is no longer as influential and powerful as he used to be,” said the member at the conference venue. The resumption of the conference experienced delays owing to accreditation processes for members. It is set to continue on Friday, with reports from commissions which will be formulated into conference resolutions and form part of the ruling party’s programme of action for the year.

