Load shedding, a consequence of fiscal austerity, says SACP

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila described the government's austerity measures as an utterly inappropriate response to economic development problems. Speaking at the launch of the party’s Red October campaign in Phuthaditjhaba on Sunday, Mapaila said the SACP had always warned against the vicious cycle that austerity, also implemented under the notion of fiscal consolidation, unleashes, especially in times of economic stagnation.

“Austerity should not be confused with trimming perks for senior officials, or ensuring greater value for money, by cutting rent-seeking or tackling corruption. Such measures should all be part of normal, prudent public finance management, which we support.” He said the the party did not support austerity, which involves, prioritising, over all else, preordained “fiscal anchors” and ratios, by cutting government expenditure to the extent of cutting development and redistributive programmes, and withdrawing from real economic stimulus. “Experience in various jurisdictions has shown that austerity often unleashes a vicious cycle. Austerity promotes stagnation. This, in turn, reduces revenue collection. It also leads to budget shortfalls.

“More often than not, those promoting austerity are intransigent. They react to their austerity-generated revenue collection reduction and budget shortfall with more austerity. The whole scenario leads to prolonged stagnation, and in worse cases, a downward economic spiral,” Mapaila said. Instead, there should be an effective economic and social development recovery strategy, particularly one geared towards inclusivity, large-scale employment creation, and radical poverty reduction, can furnish the fiscus with ample resources, Mapaila said. “In the past, we called for decisive action to tackle irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure of public finances.”