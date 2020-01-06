Load shedding ‘certain to get worse’









Energy experts and business leaders have predicted more severe power cuts when industry and big business return to operations in the next two weeks. Photo: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Energy experts and business leaders have predicted more severe power cuts when industry and big business return to operations in the next two weeks. Energy expert Ted Blom was speaking after the country was hit with stage 2 load shedding since Saturday. Blom said he anticipated major rolling blackouts again from January 13. “If the big business, mines and smelters were not on holiday, we’d have hit at least level 6 load shedding again,” he said. Eskom said load shedding would continue from 8am yesterday to 5am today because the system remained constrained and vulnerable after a conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station, which had since been repaired.

The power utility said a loss of additional generation units caused the depletion of diesel and pump storage levels which needed to be restored before the working week started today.

Last month, after unprecedented stage 6 load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the assurance of Eskom’s senior executives, promised that the lights would remain on until January13 and beyond. Blom said nobody could give that type of guarantee.

“No ‘proper’ engineer with a generation background would even dream of giving such an undertaking under the current circumstances,” Blom said. He said Eskom was facing major operational issues.

“The current maintenance effort is only superficially trying to patch gensets that actually need total refurbishment, and have not been properly maintained since 2010,” he said.

Blom said Eskom was desperately short of space to conduct proper mid-life refurbishments. To create maintenance space, Blom said Eskom would have to import about 5 gigawatts for five years to allow Eskom to systematically take units off-line for proper refurbishment, before returning them to service.

“This will prove to be a costly exercise, but there are no other short cuts.”

Melanie Veness, chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, said load shedding before power-consuming industries returning to work did not set the tone for an economic turnaround in 2020.

“If Eskom can’t keep the lights on while most industry is on shutdown, then there’s no way that they’ll meet the capacity needs this week when businesses start reopening,” she said.

Veness said everyone would pay the price of load shedding.

“Drastic and decisive action needs to be taken at Eskom now,” said Veness.

She added that the private sector would not fund mismanagement and corruption. “We don’t have the luxury of time and after what we’ve been put through in recent years, government had better not look to the private sector to bail Eskom out of this mess,” she said.

Economist Dawie Roodt said according to his risk calculations, the lack of electricity was expected to keep a 1% lid on economic growth, even if everything else went well, simply because “we do not have electricity”.

“If anything else goes a little bit wrong - an industrial action like a strike, a bit of drought, some financial prices or interest rates going up a bit or the rand weakening - then the growth is going to be below 1%,” he said.

Roodt added that the picture being painted was not pretty, with an increase in the growth of the population, unemployment and poverty.

“The population is growing at 1.6%, we have very high levels of unemployment, high levels of poverty and even with full potential economic growth, which is limited to 1%, poverty and unemployment will rise,” he said.

Roodt said sectors like the financial sector that did not require a large amount of electricity could do well.

However, he said mines and factories would be severely affected.

Eskom said their teams would continue to work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages.

The Mercury