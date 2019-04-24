Severely polluted and muddy waters raged along Durban’s coastline, carrying masses of filth and debris into the ocean yesterday.

DURBAN - Severely polluted and muddy waters raged along Durban’s coastline, carrying masses of filth and debris into the ocean yesterday. An aerial view of Durban from Reaction Unit South Africa’s helicopter didn’t paint the picturesque scenery usually associated with the east coast city.

Most noticeable was the uMngeni River mouth spewing muddy water into the sea at Blue Lagoon yesterday afternoon. Collapsed banks, damaged rooftops, water-logged fields and flooded roads could be seen for kilometres.

Sportsfields at schools were left flooded, while broken trees and branches were left in the middle of the road.

With Reaction Unit’s director Prem Balram flying the helicopter, The Mercury was flown from Verulam, north of Durban, to Chatsworth.

A bird’s-eye view showed that suburbs such as Chatsworth, Silverglen and parts of Overport were hit hard.

As the helicopter flew over the south of the city, roads could have easily been mistaken for rivers as most roadways remained flooded or covered with debris and mud.

The helicopter circled around the gushing Umhlatuzana River, where a 60-year-old Hindu temple was left severely damaged.

Although the driveway leading to the temple was washed away, people could be seen trying to access the temple yard to assess the damage .

Along the river, not far from the temple, residents’ backyards were washed away along with some of their belongings. At one house, most of the yard was swept away by the strong currents.

A truck, which had lost its load, was seen with its rear tyres almost completely submerged in the water and its front tyres with a tenuous grip on the river bank.

In Chatsworth, a section of Heron Street - including the bridge - was washed away by the strong current of the river flowing beneath it.

A long line of vehicles could be seen stopping shortly before the river and turning around as a portion of the road was no longer there.

Roads and pathways of the vast suburbs of Chatsworth and Shallcross were covered in mud and debris.

In Overport, the banks of a West Road home collapsed, killing a 24-year-old man. From the helicopter, the mudslide that claimed his life could be seen still pushing against the house as a light drizzle started coming down at about 3pm yesterday.

As the helicopter approached the Durban coastline, a thick margin of muddy water lined itself against the deep blue ocean and the shore.

Flying over to Blue Lagoon and the coastline. The water is rough and dirty especially as you approach the river mouth @TheMercurySA #DurbanFloods pic.twitter.com/wiyBkTUwbV — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019

