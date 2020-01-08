Durban - Five crewmen aboard a heavy lift vessel en route to Durban had to be airlifted to hospital after they were injured during an accident on board. One seaman was confirmed dead. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said along with Netcare 911 ambulance and the South African Air Force, they were alerted to the incident about the vessel approaching Durban.

"A Brazilian adult male crewman suffered fatal injuries in the accident and on the ship's captain requested the body of the deceased man remain on board the ship. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre had arranged a Western Cape government health emergency medical services duty doctor to provide medical advice to the ship's medics while the ship diverted from deep-sea and headed towards Durban," he said.

Picture: NSRI





Lambinon said an SAAF BK-117, 15 Squadron, Charlie Flight, helicopter was tasked to respond to Durban from Port Elizabeth and a 2nd SAAF helicopter, a SAAF Oryx, 15 Squadron, helicopter, was made ready at Durban while the ship came closer to Durban.

"Just before 5pm, the sea rescue craft Alick Rennie launched from our Durban Sea Rescue station, accompanied by a Netcare 911 rescue paramedic and an IPSS rescue paramedic, to respond towards the ship to stand-by on the scene. At 5:30pm, the SAAF 15 Squadron Oryx helicopter, accompanied by two Netcare 911 rescue paramedics and an NSRI medic and the SAAF 15 Squadron, Charlie Flight, BK-117 helicopter, accompanied by two NSRI rescue swimmers, responded from Durban. On arrival on the scene, 28 nautical miles off-shore East of Durban, the SAAF Oryx helicopter landed on the ship's helicopter pad," Lambinon said.