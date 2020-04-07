LOOK: How Durbanites are taking their minds off the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - From Tik Tok challenges to 20 Questions quizzes, people are doing anything and everything to keep their minds off the 21-day lockdown. Two Facebook groups started by Durban locals have gained international status with people from all over the world honing their cooking and photography skills. The Garden Game Ranger Challenge group was started by Jason McCall and gets members to post pics of weird and wonderful creatures. "I am a nature lover and particularly I love birds and bugs and the little ones often forgotten about in our gardens. The lockdown has everyone focusing on staying at home but that means theres an opportunity to reconnect with nature and learn something new. The idea was to connect people, nature and social media so we can all see a bit of the magic right under or above our noses," McCall said. "There are just under 2000 members and it's focused primarily on the creation and sharing of nature so it offers - hopefully - a reminder that we are part of a bigger system of wildlife. I think it just eases off the very real pressure and stress covid 19 has us all on. Plus, it gets people thinking, sharing and learning about nature - and that's a win," McCall said.

He said he has been asked if the group will continue post lockdown and the answer was a resounding 'yes!'

"Whether its just me posting because everyone goes back to the concrete jungle or not, it'll be there. I'm really stoked to see that people are talking and taking pics of the big things like the crowned eagle to the little things like spiders and bees. There's a lesson there somewhere," he said.

















Another popular group that not only has fool-proof recipes but also dishes that bring childhood memories back is, Show Us Your Pot And Chow.

Created by Kern Boucher, the group allows people to post pictures of their sumptuous meals and recipes.

Others are dancing to the beats of their favourite DJs, thanks to Facebook live, watch parties and Instagram. Over the weekend, a few of Durban's well-known faces on the nightlife scene took to social media to share live mixes with their fans

The Mercury