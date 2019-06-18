Durban - Residents living in Mary Thipe Road, in Cato Crest, are appealing for government intervention following another weekend of land invasions and subsequent violent protests. The roadway, which connects Cato Manor and Mayville, was closed to traffic yesterday morning as debris, burnt by protesters, blocked the road.

Protesters also damaged windows and fences of local properties. A water meter was vandalised and an electrical box was almost set alight.

On Sunday night, police patrolling the area came under heavy gunfire.

There have been ongoing land invasions and protests in Cato Crest for the past six months.

The protests usually occur after the city’s land invasion unit remove illegally erected shacks in the bushes alongside Mary Thipe Road.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Mayville police station, after window at a guest house in the area were damaged.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the area has been a hot spot in recent weeks and they had permanently deployed their Public Order Policing unit to the area.

EThekwini Cluster community policing forum chairperson Imtiaz Syed said the protesters were able to rush out to burn tyres and debris on the road, and then retreat to the bush.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said there was a need for housing, however, there had been no service delivery in this regard.

“One can understand and empathise with their frustration, but it doesn’t justify wilful destruction of other citizens’ properties and the devaluation of our lifetime investment in our biggest assets, our homes,” the resident said.

Another resident said it was concerning that protesters were now attacking homes and businesses in the area.

