LOOK: Syndicate nabbed for producing fake SA drivers licences and asylum permits

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says four suspects have been arrested for manufacturing fake documents including drivers licences and asylum permits, among others. In a statement posted on the corporation's Facebook page yesterday, RTMC said the suspects were arrested following an operation conducted on October 27, 2021, by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) in Ivory Park, Tembisa.

“The unit together with the National Traffic Police High Speed Unit and South African Police Services conducted this operation after receiving a tip-off about Zimbabwean nationals who were suspected to be running an illegal operation. “According to the information received, the suspects were allegedly manufacturing fake driving licences and asylum permits among others,” the statement read. The RTMC said at about 4pm, the operational team identified two addresses in Ivory Park and immediately launched operations to investigate.

This led to the seizure of the following fake documents: South African driving licence cards

Zimbabwean driving licence cards

Licence disks

Asylum seeker permits

Traffic registers

ID copies Laptops, printers and cameras believed to have been used to produce these fake documents were seized pending further investigations, said the statement. “Upon arrest it was discovered that suspects are undocumented and have been arrested for the same offence prior to this arrest.”

RTMC said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Commenting on the post, a resident asked what was wrong with the South African justice system as the men were previously arrested for the same offence Another person said: “Good work, really, every corrupt citizen or non citizen must face the might of the law…”

