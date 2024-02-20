Hundreds of students protested at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville and Pietermaritzburg campuses on Monday calling for the suspension of classes while challenges related to NSFAS allowances and registration are being resolved. Asanda Ntombela, convener of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) at UKZN’s Westville campus, said hundreds of students embarked on a peaceful protest.

“Some classes were disrupted by angry students but the EFFSC was not involved,” he said. Ntombela said the EFFSC understands that the university cannot control the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the disbursement of allowances, but students should not be expected to continue learning under difficult conditions. The majority of affected students are NSFAS beneficiaries who are the children of cleaners, security guards and bus drivers, he said.

This was the second week that students have not received their food or book allowances, he said, adding that some Health Science students who started early have been struggling for a month. “The vice-chancellor must call for the immediate suspension of classes until the students get their allowances. It’s very hard. We are starting practicals this week. How do you stand for three hours in a lab when you haven’t eaten?”

Ntombela said the students also called for an extension of registration which is set to close on Friday. He said as of last week only 50% of students had registered. “First year students are still getting offers even today [Monday]. Registration takes long, emails are not replied to and some wait for two weeks.” He said the EFFSC has always called for manual registration because of the issues with the online system.

Ntombela said some first-year students still do not have accommodation while some returning students have been “stripped” of their residences. UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations, Normah Zondo, confirmed that groups of students protested at the Westville and Pietermaritzburg campuses. She said the university’s Risk Management Services staff monitored the protest action on both campuses to ensure the safety of staff, students, and property.

“The protesting students were primarily demanding an immediate disbursement of NSFAS funding allowances and an extension of the registration date,” said Zondo. UKZN students protested at the Westville campus calling for the suspension of classes until their issues are resolved. Picture: Supplied. The university has since issued communiqués addressing these issues, she said.

“Regarding the NSFAS allowances, the university is actively seeking clarity from NSFAS regarding the payment of allowances, and dates. “While awaiting further communication from NSFAS, the university has begun preparations for book allowance payments. This is being prioritised and the first payment date for book allowances will be communicated shortly,” she said. Regarding registration for the 2024 academic year, Zondo said the registration for undergraduate students has progressed very well.

"Considering the current registrations and students already parked while awaiting hold lifts, the enrolment targets for first-time entering students and returning undergraduates have essentially been achieved," she said. She said based on the registration data, the institution was confident that most students will be able to complete their registration on time, and that any extension runs the risk of over-enrolment, which would be detrimental to the university's Approved Enrolment Plan.