Part of the M4 Ruth First highway that was washed away earlier this week. Picture: Twitter

Durban - The M4 north between Sibaya and uMhlanga is expected to be closed for at least four weeks. The stretch of road was closed on Sunday after a portion of the roadway and side of the road was washed away in a mudslide caused by heavy rains.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the provincial Transport Department was responsible for repairing the road and it was hoped that it would be fixed before the start of the festive season.

Sewpersad advised motorists, who have been frustrated by the road closure due to the extra travel time added to trips, to leave earlier to accommodate unforeseen delays.

The M4 between uMhlanga and Sibaya has been closed until further notice by the metro police due to the side of the road being washed away in a mudslide caused by heavy rain.

He added that there was more than one alternative route that motorists could use, including the M41, N2, R102 and Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told The Mercury yesterday that a team from the department had been working on the issue.

Ncalane said that inspectors visited the area with officials from eThekwini Municipality because some of the affected infrastructure and repairs would fall under the municipality.