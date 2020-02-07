Durban - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly trying to bribe police officers stationed at the KwaZulu-Natal border.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said officers received information that the man was travelling in a vehicle that was thought to be stolen.
"The vehicle was spotted at Phelandaba in Emanguzi and was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle was tampered with and that the drivers passport was fraudulent. During the arrest the suspect offered the police officers R20 000 to avoid arrest," he said.
Naicker said the man was arrested and charged for bribery, possession of suspected stolen vehicle as well as fraud and he was also charged in terms of the Immigration Act. He appeared at the Kwangwanse Magistrates Court on Thursday and he was remanded into custody until February 13," Naicker said.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest as well as the recovery of the vehicle.