Durban - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly trying to bribe police officers stationed at the KwaZulu-Natal border. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said officers received information that the man was travelling in a vehicle that was thought to be stolen. "The vehicle was spotted at Phelandaba in Emanguzi and was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle was tampered with and that the drivers passport was fraudulent. During the arrest the suspect offered the police officers R20 000 to avoid arrest," he said. Naicker said the man was arrested and charged for bribery, possession of suspected stolen vehicle as well as fraud and he was also charged in terms of the Immigration Act. He appeared at the Kwangwanse Magistrates Court on Thursday and he was remanded into custody until February 13," Naicker said. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest as well as the recovery of the vehicle.

“It is pleasing to hear that criminals attempting to smuggle vehicles across our borders are being intercepted by police before they get to the borderline. The police officers should be commended for arresting the suspect without any hesitation when he offered them a bribe,” he said.





Last month, two suspects were caught in possession of suspected stolen property and possession of counterfeit goods. During an operation conducted by police officers in Emanguzi, a 28-year-old woman was arrested at Thengani for being in possession of illicit goods with an estimated value of R1.2 million.

Naicker said the suspect was arrested on January 20, during an operation and appeared at the Emanguzi Magistrate Court the following day.

"Police were on the R22 in Emanguzi conducting crime prevention operations when they pulled over a white Toyota Hilux with two occupants. The driver spotted police and abandoned the vehicle as he fled the scene into nearby bushes. The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers. She was questioned with regards to the goods however she failed to provide police with a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the illicit and counterfeit goods. She was arrested and charged whilst the vehicle was impounded," Naicker said.

