Man believed to be linked to vehicle theft and hijacking syndicate arrested near Verulam

Durban - A 39-year-old man believed to be linked to a syndicate involved in the theft and hijacking of vehicles has been arrested in Hazelmere, near Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a hijacked vehicle was also recovered during the arrest.

Balram said Rusa members received GPS co-ordinates for a hijacked Ford Ranger bakkie from Tracker at about 7.15am. He said Rusa officers were mobilised to the location and found the bakkie parked in a yard. “A man was seen walking away from the vehicle and entering a residence a few metres away. Officers surrounded the property and apprehended the individual.”

Balram said the bakkie had been stolen from KwaDukuza in KZN at about 10.30pm on Thursday night. He said the bakkie was in the process of being stripped at the time of the recovery. “Fifty log books, vehicle licence discs and copies of certified identity documents were recovered inside the suspect’s house. Some of the log books were registered to new-model luxury vehicles. Receipts from scrapyards for engines and other vehicle spares were also located,” said Balram.

The suspect became evasive during questioning, he added. “He is believed to be working in conjunction with crooked employees at licensing offices to re-register stolen and hijacked vehicles,” said Balram. Balram said the suspect, exhibits and the hijacked bakkie were handed over to the Verulam SAPS for further investigation.

Police have been approached for comment. A stolen bakkie, 50 log books, vehicle licence discs and copies of certified identity documents were found in possession of a suspect who was arrested in Hazelmere, near Verulam, on Friday. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

A stolen bakkie, 50 log books, vehicle licence discs and copies of certified identity documents were found in possession of a suspect who was arrested in Hazelmere, near Verulam, on Friday. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) A stolen bakkie, 50 log books, vehicle licence discs and copies of certified identity documents were found in possession of a suspect who was arrested in Hazelmere, near Verulam, on Friday. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) A stolen bakkie, 50 log books, vehicle licence discs and copies of certified identity documents were found in possession of a suspect who was arrested in Hazelmere, near Verulam, on Friday. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)