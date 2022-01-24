Man dies after being chased inside a store in Toti and gunned down

Durban – A 35-year-old man was fatally wounded after he was chased into a store in eManzimtoti and shot multiple times by unknown suspects. The incident took place on Kingsway Road, eManzimtoti, at 11am on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim sustained multiple bullet wounds to the head and body and was declared dead at the scene. Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they were called just after 11am to eManzimtoti to assist a security company with a shooting incident. Van Reenen said upon arrival at the scene a grey Volkswagen hatchback was found peppered with bullet holes.

The suspects opened fire on the man’s vehicle before chasing him into a store in eManzimtoti. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics “A male victim was found approximately 50 metres from the vehicle at the entrance to a convenience store with fatal gunshot wounds,” said Van Reenen.

PT Alarms Tactical and Response units together with PT Ambulance Service also responded. “Multiple shots believed to be from a rifle were fired. One female sustained injuries,” said the security company. In one of the videos circulating on social media of the incident, customers can be seen running out of the store screaming.