Man found naked, dead with several gunshot wounds in house in Canelands, north of Durban

Durban - The body of a 30-year-old man was found inside a house on Station Road in Canelands, north of Durban, on Wednesday. Security firm, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Rusa officers found the naked body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Balram said residents contacted Rusa at approximately 11.14pm after hearing shots being fired in the area. He said when reaction officers and medics arrived, residents escorted them through an informal area to the victim’s home. “On examination, the deceased was found to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his back and one to his chest. He was naked in a prone position [lying flat on his stomach] on the floor,” said Balram.

According to Balram, four spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder is being investigated by Verulam SAPS. “It is alleged that on 2 November 2022, at 23:10, the body of a 30-year-old man was found inside the house on Station Road in Canelands with gunshot wounds to the body. He was certified dead at the scene,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The police said the matter is still under investigation. In another incident, “The Mercury” reported that the body of a young woman was found floating in a stream in Stanger Heights on Monday. Police said an inquest docket is being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS.

Story continues below Advertisement