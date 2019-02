Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Greg Kemp appeared in court on Friday. He was arrested on February 7 after the police searched his rented house in Mamogaleskraal.

DURBAN - A 52-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court, North West police said yesterday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Greg Kemp appeared in court on Friday.

“The police found and seized close to 24 000 rounds of ammunition, five firearms of which three were unlicensed, as well as four self-made firearms,” she said.

“Further investigation led the police to a flat owned by the suspect in Silverton, Pretoria, where more items were confiscated.”

- African News Agency (ANA)