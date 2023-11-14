Man in dock over murder of ANC councillor

Police have made another breakthrough in the murder of former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brigmohan. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that Vikash Brian Sewnath appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Sewnath faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. “The matter was adjourned to November 27 for a formal bail application.” The prosecuting team planned to oppose the bail application.

Brigmohan, 46, a father of two, was killed at Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti on October 21 last year. He was a former councillor for Ward 90 in Isipingo. A chilling video of the shooting went viral on social media. It shows two men walking up to Brigmohan. One of them takes out a firearm and shoots him, and then they briskly walk away.

At the time, police said the motive for the shooting was unclear and that Brigmohan had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head. Sunil Brigmohan was gunned down in an apparent hit in Amanzimtoti in October last year. Picture: File Picture In December last year, police arrested four people in connection with the killing. The case against those accused is still pending before the court.