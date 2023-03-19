Man who kidnapped and raped three women handed three life terms and 12 years behind bars in KZN

Durban – The Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced a 46-year-old man to three life terms and 12 years imprisonment for the rapes, kidnapping and assault of three woman. National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the accused attacked the three women, aged 17, 24 and 40, in May and November 2019.

Ramkisson-Kara said in the first instance the accused had asked the woman to assist him carry his grocery packets home. “Since she knew him, she agreed. When they got into his house, he locked all the doors and windows and raped her. She later escaped when his friend came over to smoke drugs with him,” she said. Detailing the second incident, the NPA said the complainant had walked past his house and stopped for a drink of water.

Ramkisson-Kara said the accused invited her in and then locked all the doors and windows. “He asked her for sex and when she refused, he assaulted and raped her. His daughter came home and, even though she reported this to the daughter, she was ignored. The man made her sleep between him and his daughter, and raped her through the night,” she said. When she tried to escape, Ramkisson-Kara said she was severely assaulted and raped again.

“She then ran away to the neighbours house where he followed her and further assaulted her. She suffered open wounds and lacerations all over her body. The neighbours eventually asked him to leave her,” she said. With regard to the third incident, she said the complainant attended a traditional ceremony at the man’s house. “After everyone was gone she tried to run away but he locked her in and raped her. He kept her overnight and walked her home the next morning. She reported the incident at home and he was arrested,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

The NPA said all the complainants were taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre where they received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling and support. During the court proceedings, Regional Court prosecutor Bonginkosi Dan Motha led the evidence of the complainants as well as DNA evidence linking the man. Motha further submitted victim impact statements compiled by the complainants and facilitated by court preparation officer Masande Mdiya.

“They all said the incidents have changed them forever. Two of them mentioned that they have become drug users as this allows them to forget what happened to them and they are able to sleep. “They also said that they are afraid of men and are embarrassed to be around other people,” said Ramkisson-Kara. The NPA welcomed the successful finalisation of the matter.