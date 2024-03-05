Mapisa-Nqakula referred to ethics committee over corruption claims

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he is pleased that Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is finally being investigated over corruption allegations over R2 million in bribes for an SANDF contractor while she was the defence minister.

Holomisa made these complaints to Parliament in 2021, but the joint defence committee said it couldn't investigate fully at the time based on the anonymity of the source of the evidence. A weekend media report alleged Mapisa-Nqakula received over R2 million in bribes for an SANDF contractor while she was the defence minister. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied involvement in alleged corrupt activities related to her term as minister of defence and military veterans.

Her office said the Speaker had upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct throughout her public service career. She vowed to fully cooperate with any formal investigation and maintained her innocence. Holomisa said Mapisa-Nqakula should either resign or the ANC should recall her in light of corruption allegations against her.

He said there was a trend to not discipline or charge senior government officials. The DA has referred Mapisa-Nqakula to Parliament’s ethics committee, calling for an investigation of allegations of corruption during her tenure as defence minister. The party said the accusations made by a whistle-blower “demanded an immediate and thorough investigation”.