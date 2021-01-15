Mass testing of matric markers

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is conducting mass testing in many matric marking centres following the death of two markers and 27 others testing positive for Covid-19. The deceased markers were from Estcourt and Durban. In response to the death of the marker at Estcourt, the department said all contacts were isolated and rapid testing took place. “Another 25 employees tested positive of which 18 are markers. All 25 employees are receiving medical attention and have since been released from their duties at the marking centre,” said the department. In addition, another marker had since tested positive at a hospital when she had gone for a voluntary test, it said.

Three hundred and fifty markers at Umfolozi TVET College centre were tested by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The department said it welcomed visits by the education portfolio committee and unions.

“We are happy to report that challenges that were pointed out by stakeholders were addressed timeously and with the greatest of care and in adherence with the Covid-19 protocols,” it added.

Meanwhile, KZN Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said she was pleased with the processes she observed during her visit to the Gamalakhe FET College’s marking centres on Wednesday.

“The marking is taking place in a very strict and well-secured environment, which shows proper preparation from the side of the Department of Education," she said.

Khoza said there was an indication that the markers at the centre would finish their marking by the end of the week.

