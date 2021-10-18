Max Mqadi discharged from hospital

DURBAN – UMlazi businessman Max Mqadi, the owner of Max’s Lifestyle entertainment lounge, has been discharged from hospital after he was shot last week. The business owner who has become a popular name in entertainment and hospitality circles was shot at his venue’s car park on Thursday night while attempting to get into his car.

The incident left his staff members shocked, fuelling panic over the safety of patrons at the popular eatery in the township, south of Durban. On Monday, the operation’s public relations division released a statement confirming Mqadi’s release from hospital. “We want to take this opportunity to confirm that, as of today, he has been discharged from hospital and is recuperating. We are grateful for all the messages of support which have come from people from all walks of life. More importantly, we want to thank everyone who heeded our call for all South Africans to pray for him and his family,” read the statement.

The messages of support, the statement added, came from a variety of figures, from current and former South African presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, football administrators Dr Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung, to renowned entertainer DJ Black Coffee. “As Max’s Lifestyle Village Family, we once again want to thank all South Africans and the global community for the outpouring of love and support after the owner and founder of our world-class establishment, Mr Max Mqadi, was shot by unknown gunmen last week. The unfortunate incident happened as he was leaving our world-renowned restaurant on Thursday,” the statement continued. The statement concluded by assuring patrons and the media that Mqadi was in good spirits as he is recuperating surrounded by his family.