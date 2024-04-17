MEC Duma says economic recovery gains made in KZN are being threatened by recurring storms and floods

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma said it is unfortunate that the gains the province has made in its quest to ensure economic recovery and the growth of tourism are threatened by recurring storms and floods. Duma was speaking after five people died and infrastructure, homes and businesses were damaged in a flash flood in Margate on the KZN South Coast on Sunday night.

The MEC, along with Ugu District Municipality Mayor Sikhumbuzo Mqadi and the Mayor of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, Zodwa Mzindle, interacted with affected informal traders and businesses along the beach in Margate on Tuesday. Duma said the delegation also visited Margate Airport, which was flooded. He said the Department had injected R11 million towards the renovation of this airport.

The MEC commended the district and local municipality for working jointly to clear debris that has been accumulating on Margate Beach and on the road. “Although we have seen the restoration of water, electricity and other essential services, we believe that a declaration of a disaster will help speed up the recovery processes,” said Duma. He said he had personally engaged President Cyril Ramaphosa with regard to the declaration.

“As the department, we have assigned senior officials to augment the work of the local sphere of government,” said Duma. Officials have been assigned to do the following: environmentalists will conduct an environmental assessment and speed up emergency authorisation and interventions;

flood-relief packages will be issued to assist informal traders and hawkers who have been displaced and lost a source of income;

interventions will be put in place to assist businesses affected by the destruction of socio-economic infrastructure such as roads, etc.; and

they will work with the municipality to accelerate interventions at Margate Airport. Duma added that as the relief interventions speed up, the Department reiterates the message that climate change is the biggest threat to human development.