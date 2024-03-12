MEC Hlomuka hands over R36 million Mpophomeni River Bridge to contractor

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, handed over the Mpophomeni River Bridge project estimated to cost R36 million to a contractor on Friday. According to the department, the bridge is located on P487 by the Vungu High School sports ground in KwaCeza within the Ulundi Local Municipality.

“Following an assessment by the department, it was resolved that a Concrete Box Culvert would be built at a length of 19,3 km. The rehabilitation of this road is expected to cost R36 million and will be completed within 20 months,” it said. The department said over 30 job opportunities will be created with local businesses benefiting from sub-contracting. Speaking in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page, Hlomuka said in the past many lives had been lost (by those attempting to cross the river) and once the bridge is completed members of the community would be able to walk freely.

MEC Hlomuka was joined by leaders from Zululand District and Ulundi Local Municipality, Local House of Traditional Leadership, ward councillors and officials.

Also speaking in the video Inkosi Ndebele said without a bridge, the distance for the community to travel to cross to the other side is far. Ndebele thanked the contractor and called on all stakeholders to work together for the speedy construction of the bridge. After conducting the sod turning on P487, Hlomuka attended a community engagement in KwaCeza.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure announced that Minister Sihle Zikalala would hand-over four Welisizwe bridges to communities in Makhabeleni in Mvoti, KwaZulu-Natal on March 12, 2024.