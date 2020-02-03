KZN Transport MEC, Bheki Ntuli, is expected to meet with roleplayers from the KZN taxi industry in a bid to resolve the ongoing taxi violence plaguing the province.

Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Ntuli, is expected to meet with roleplayers from the KZN taxi industry in a bid to resolve the ongoing taxi violence plaguing the province. Ntuli will join the Mpumalanga and District Taxi Association’s Annual General Meeting led by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) which is aimed at ensuring stability in the association following violence and lack of a formally elected leadership structure.

The Mpumalanga and District Taxi Association has been experiencing internal violence after the majority of its leadership were killed in recent years. The Santaco Durban West Region together with the Department of Transport took a decision to place the association under administration in order to

stabilise the association’s operations.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of taxi-related shootings.

On Sunday, the wife of a slain taxi boss was gunned down near her home in Tongaat.