Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has ordered road accident experts to launch a full-scale investigation into the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of 10 people in Blood River on Sunday.
Accident reconstruction experts will visit the scene of the crash on the R33 Blood River to investigate what happened," the MEC said.
Preliminary reports revealed that a minibus taxi collided head-on with a BMW 1 Series and upon impact both vehicles caught alight.
In a separate incident which took place on Monday, also on the R33 two vehicles collided head-on and nine people were injured during the accident. No fatalities were reported in this incident.
MEC Ntuli said the accident experts will examine the vehicles, the condition of the road following the recent heavy rains in the province, and the behaviour of the drivers moments before the crash occurred to determine the exact cause of the accident.