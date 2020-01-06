MEC orders full scale investigation into fatal R33 crash









KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli together with the KZN Transport Head of Department Sibusiso Gumbi and senior management of the department visiting an accident scene where 10 died in tragic car accident between a mini bus and a Bmw 1 Series collided on the R33 near Bloodriver outside Vryheid. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has ordered road accident experts to launch a full-scale investigation into the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of 10 people in Blood River on Sunday. Accident reconstruction experts will visit the scene of the crash on the R33 Blood River to investigate what happened," the MEC said. Preliminary reports revealed that a minibus taxi collided head-on with a BMW 1 Series and upon impact both vehicles caught alight. In a separate incident which took place on Monday, also on the R33 two vehicles collided head-on and nine people were injured during the accident. No fatalities were reported in this incident. MEC Ntuli said the accident experts will examine the vehicles, the condition of the road following the recent heavy rains in the province, and the behaviour of the drivers moments before the crash occurred to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“We send our sincere condolences to families, friends and relatives of all those killed in this horrific crash. It is very concerning that since December 1, 2019 leading into the new year, more than 250 people have died on our provincial roads. It cannot be business as usual if we are to turn the tide against these accidents. We cannot allow a situation where people are continuously dying on our roads to ensure the reduction of crashed our law enforcement operations will be intensified on all major routes,” said Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli visited the site of the fatal crash and injured survivors in hospital where he wished them a speedy recovery.

“We are very concerned about the rising scourge of road crashes and fatalities. We need to implement innovative interventions to reduce the carnage. We will do all we can to play our part as government, but we also urge motorists and our people to take collective responsibility in ensuring the safety of all road users because one dead is one too many,” said Ntuli.

The Mercury