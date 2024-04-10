MEC raises concerns over security during visit to uMhlathuze Municipality after bodyguard shooting

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs(Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has raised concerns about the state of security within the uMhlathuze Local Municipality during a fact-finding meeting with the Executive Council (Exco). This comes after two bodyguards, who were responsible for the City Manager Nkosenye Zulu and the Mayor Xolani Ngwezi, were recently killed in a shooting inside the municipal offices.

“The Mercury” reported last week that the ongoing dispute between the two bodyguards, which started in December, began over a “petty” argument and while the municipality thought that their grievances had been resolved following intervention by the deputy city manager, Mpilo Sibiya, the friction between them peaked on the day of the shooting. In a statement on Wednesday, the MEC described the incident as unprecedented and condemned. Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi, said while the matter is currently under police investigation, the Exco led by the mayor detailed the events leading to the shooting as well as the measures implemented after the incident.

Mngadi said after assessing the situation within the premises, Sithole-Moloi raised concerns about the state of security within the uMhlathuze council. He said the MEC then advised the Exco to implement stringent measures to improve security and control firearm access within the municipality's premises. "As the KZN Cogta, we would like to assure the residents of uMhlathuze Municipality that we are investigating the matter, and stringent measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of councillors, staff, and the community," said Sithole-Moloi.