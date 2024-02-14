MEC Sithole-Moloi calls on municipalities to improve service delivery

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said Cogta’s vision was to have all 54 municipalities functional to the best level and called on under-performing municipalities to improve service delivery. Sithole-Moloi was addressing mayors, municipal managers, and Amakhosi at the Municipal Service Excellence Awards held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Tuesday night.

The MEC said the aim of the awards was to encourage municipalities to draw inspiration from those that are doing well. During the ceremony, she acknowledged that there were municipalities that were not performing as expected and reassured the mayors that the department would continue its monitoring, and intervene by invoking laws where necessary. “I must state that while acknowledging that, we are aware that not all municipalities have consistently met performance expectations. We have witnessed notable improvements in many of them. Therefore, it is imperative to honour those municipalities that have demonstrated excellence, not only to commend their efforts but also to serve as a source of inspiration for others.”

Sithole-Moloi said the adjudication committee looked into various aspects of municipal governance. She said the department recognised that municipalities might not excel in all areas. “Mayors should demonstrate courage, and commit themselves to achieving excellence in at least five key areas. By prioritising improvement in these areas, other units within the municipality are likely to follow suit over time.”

“Our vision as a department was to have all our 54 municipalities functional to the best level,” she said. “This will undoubtedly impact the lives of our people and portray a good image of government. As a department, we urge a renewed commitment to addressing underlying challenges and striving for improvement,” said Sithole-Moloi. The department said the awards aimed to motivate municipalities to enhance their performance, productivity, and innovation in service provision, as well as to promote best practices.

Municipalities competed in 17 categories which focused on various municipal programmes, including financial management, sustainable electricity projects, expanded public works programmes, cleanliness township, functional waste management, clean audit and disaster response among the categories. The MEC bestowed awards on municipalities that were selected as performing best in various programmes. She also awarded the best traditional council in co-ordinating service delivery at the Traditional Administrative Centre, where the Mpungose Traditional Council in Ulundi won. “The Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast under Ugu District emerged as an overall winner for its service delivery and budget implementation plan in the 2021/2022 financial year,” said the department, adding that this category was determined by the level of improved achievement of planned targets, service delivery indicators and audit outcomes.