Mercedes-Benz stolen from Durban car dealership recovered, 3 suspects arrested

Durban: A Mercedes-Benz that was stolen from a well-known car dealership in the Durban Central area over a week ago was recovered in Phoenix and three suspects were arrested. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the suspects were arrested shortly after they had stolen a Mercedes-Benz on October 29.

Powell said at approximately 10pm, Marshall members proceeded to investigate information received by the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit regarding a wanted Mercedes-Benz. He said the vehicle had been stolen from a well-known car dealership in the Durban Central area by an unknown number of suspects earlier that same evening. “After a successful joint operation, three suspects were arrested on Dodmore Road (Phoenix) by the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit assisted by members of our Special Operations Team and Cartrack ground team,” said Powell.

According to Powell, upon searching the vehicle and the suspects, they were found in possession of multiple car keys. “These other car keys possibly belonged to the same dealership where the vehicle was stolen from,” he said. Powell said the vehicle had been severely damaged.

He said the circumstances leading to the damage caused by the suspects were currently unknown but would be investigated further by SAPS. “All three suspects, together with the stolen vehicle, were taken back to the Phoenix police station for further processing and investigation,” said Powell. A Mercedes-Benz was recovered in Phoenix after it was stolen from a car dealership in Durban Central over a week ago. Picture: Marshall Security.