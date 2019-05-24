Constable Hlobisile Madonsela cries as she talks about her murdered colleague Sonto Mhlanga at a memorial service held for Mhlanga and Zephania Fanifami Dladla at the Durban City Hall yesterday. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the integration of the metro police and the SAPS into one organisation dedicated to fighting crime. He was speaking at the Durban City Hall yesterday at the memorial service of two metro police officers who were killed earlier this week.

Cele said the separation in law enforcement must be done away with.

Officers Sergeant Fanifami Dladla, 61, and his female colleague, Constable Sonto Mhlanga, 40, were shot dead while guarding the home of councillor Boxer Zulu in Bhambayi near Phoenix this week. The suspects took off with a police-issued firearm.

The Hawks, who were tasked with the investigation, traced and apprehended three gunmen following a brief confrontation with one of the suspects on Wednesday.

“The police must all fall under one law and be protected and treated the same way. This alignment must come so that you will be under one umbrella. If I come back as the minister of police, that is one of the issues that I will make sure that I deal with,” said Cele.

He told the officers at a packed City Hall that a gun was not just part of the uniform, but a tool of the trade.

“You must use deadly force to defend yourself and the innocent citizens of South Africa. Don’t simulate, when the time arrives, you must use your deadly weapon. If you use your guns properly, I will protect and defend you until the end,” he said.

Cele also called on the city to make the working conditions of police officers safer when they were providing protection to councillors, mayors or ministers.

“The issue of making police officers push their shopping trolleys while protecting them must come to an end. Their job is to protect your life, and not to be your boys/girls who are carrying your bags or taking your clothes to your wardrobe. Respect these officers.

“You can’t be parking the police car outside on the pavement. They are also people, you can’t have them sleeping outside the gate on the pavement. Treat them like people,” he said.

Mhlanga’s relative, Steve Mhlanga, said the family was overcome with grief as they had just buried his brother (Mhlanga’s husband) last year.

“I was very close to Sonto and always checked up on her after my brother’s death. I am very disturbed about this. As a family, we are going to take it day by day,” said Steve Mhlanga.

Dladla’s brother in-law, Robin Motsene, said the family had been left with many unanswered questions.

“This unnecessary ambush could have been avoided. The police must be treated as members of the family, or at least be inside the yard. When they are outside the gate and want to use the toilet, where do they go?”

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said one of the suspects was in hospital as he had been injured during the shoot-out with police.

“The other two are in police custody. Firearms were found in the house where the injured suspect was arrested,” said Mhlongo.

THE MERCURY