Metro cop killers will be behind bars soon, says Bheki Cele

Durban - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, visited the grieving families of the two Durban Metro Police officers who were ambushed on Tuesday morning in Hammarsdale, west of Durban. Ndumiso Thusi, 24, and Lindokuhle Madonsela, 36, who were stationed at the Durban beachfront metro police station, were on their way to work when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Cele yesterday first visited Madonsela’s family in Mpumalanga township in Hammarsdale before travelling to Bhamshela, outside Durban, to meet Thusi’s family. Speaking on eNCA yesterday, Cele said he was hopeful that the Hawks would be able to crack the case soon. “It has been a bad 48 hours for both metro police and the SAPS.

“When I received the message in the morning about the two metro police, I had just received another call about a constable who was killed in Cape Town,” he said.

As law enforcement, he said, their focus was to find answers and make headway with the investigation.

“I was briefed by the provincial commissioner and the teams that are dealing with this case. I was briefed by the Hawks and we are hopeful.

“We are also satisfied that the police are making the necessary progress and we believe we will crack the case. We do take this case seriously. These were very young officers who were very new at the job,” he said.

Metro Police deputy head Wiseman Mchunu said the investigators had promised to make arrests sooner than usual.

The minister also criticised the sale of alcohol, blaming it for the increase of crime in the country.

Cele said that on June1, 30 people died in the country due to crime.

He said that on Friday last week, the country recorded the highest murder rate in more than two months, with 69 people killed in various criminal activities.

“The accident that happened in Jozini, we are told that the driver was not sober.

“Doctors say there are more injured, stabbed and butchered people. Its a serious matter and I am very sure that it will be discussed by the National Command Council.”

The truck driver in the Jozini crash is expected to make his first appearance at the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court today.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 48-year-old truck driver has been charged with drunk driving and culpable homicide.

Gwala said eight people were killed and 32 injured after the driver lost control of his truck and it crashed into several vehicles on Wednesday.

The Mercury