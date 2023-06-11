Mi7 National Group congratulates their employee, Comrades winner Tete Dijana

It is a consecutive win after he won the 95th edition of the race on his second attempt last year. Dijana has been employed as a guarding officer by Mi7 National Group since 2020.

Mi7 said in a post on its Facebook page that Dijana, from Mafikeng in North West, works for the company as part of its security team at North West University.

“A huge congratulations to our two-time #comradesmarathon champ, Mr Tete Dijana. We are all immensely proud of his record-breaking run, which serves as an inspiration to all his colleagues and the sector at large.”