Mi7 National Group congratulates their employee, Comrades winner Tete Dijana

Durban - Security company Mi7 National Group has congratulated Comrades Marathon 2023 men's champion Tete Dijana.
Dijana smashed the men's record with a finishing time of 5:13:58.
It is a consecutive win after he won the 95th edition of the race on his second attempt last year. Dijana has been employed as a guarding officer by Mi7 National Group since 2020.
Mi7 said in a post on its Facebook page that Dijana, from Mafikeng in North West, works for the company as part of its security team at North West University.
“A huge congratulations to our two-time #comradesmarathon champ, Mr Tete Dijana. We are all immensely proud of his record-breaking run, which serves as an inspiration to all his colleagues and the sector at large.”
Last year Dijana received a R100 000 bonus from the Mi7 National Group for winning the race.
He is set for massive windfall due to his latest Comrades feat.
The Comrades Marathon Association had previously said that if the record was broken, the winner would take home a minimum of R1 million in Comrades prize money, comprising a first prize of R500 000 plus a R500 000 incentive for breaking the Best Time.
In addition to these prizes the first South African would also receive R200 000.