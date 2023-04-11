Minister Didiza receives petition against pit bulls with 139 000 signatures

Durban - The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation met with Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza last week over the controversial, “Ban pit bulls as domestic pets in South Africa” petition. Last year, the non-profit organisation that advocates for vulnerable children, called for the immediate ban on pit bulls following an attack which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The organisation handed over the petition to the Minister, which has garnered more than 139 000 signatures. In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said Didiza raised the government’s concern over the loss of lives and danger associated with pit bulls. The minister indicated that the government was working to find a solution to the problem.

“Amongst the work that is currently underway is the comprehensive DNA analysis of Pit bull and pit bull type dogs, to assist with correct identification of problem animals unique to South Africa.This exercise will also investigate aggressive behaviour and will assist in identifying the pit bull and pit bull type dogs that may be developed through indiscriminate cross breeding. “The department is also working with the department of Justice and Constitutional Development, to amend (the) Animal Matters Amendment Act of 1993 to ensure that citizens are protected from any harm and that owners of such animals are held accountable for whatever damages caused by power dogs and other animals,” she said. Didiza said key role players in the private sector namely the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) and the Centre of Applied Pet Ethology (COAPE) International, had joined hands with the department to create a joint task team to identify short, medium and long term practical approaches to promote the safety of all people living with pit bulls and pit bull type dogs to reduce and prevent injuries and loss of life on all fronts.