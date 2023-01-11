Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says racism impacts on tourism industry after incident at Bloemfontein resort

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the racial incident that took place at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein on Christmas Day had tarnished the tourism industry in the country. “No racial group should take advantage of the industry to discriminate and act violently against any other racial group in indulging in any niceties presented by this industry. This has tarnished tourism in the country,” Sisulu said in a recent statement.

The video of the racist incident went viral after it was shared on social media. According to Twitter user @Tumii_Frost, her family had planned to spend the day at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre but her brothers, aged 13 and 18, “were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here”. Three suspects were subsequently arrested and are all out on bail.

Sisulu encouraged South Africans to take advantage of the “diverse tourism products, assets and offerings including the rich history of different spaces to foster national unity, cohesion and to reject the stereotypes and practices that sought to deny to anyone enjoyment of this country". Sisulu said she was concerned that “until now the resort has not unequivocally condemned the bullish and racist behaviour of its patrons”. At the weekend, Sisulu met the Nakedi family to apologise on behalf of the South African government for the incident.

Sisulu said any racial tendency has to be isolated and exorcised by the players in the tourism industry who are committed to ensuring the economy and the sector thrive. “Tourism provides us a communication platform to sell to the world the beautiful nation we are and our commitment to become a prosperous destination full of offerings for visitors.”