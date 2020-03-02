Minister looks at ways to resolve Workmen's Compensation Fund issues

Durban - The minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, has proposed that health-care professionals representing tens of thousands of injured workers who have been unable to access funding to pay for their medical expenses should meet with the Workmen’s Compensation Fund to resolve the problem. But Tim Hughes, the spokesperson for the Injured Workers’ Action Group (Iwag), which represents healthcare practitioners and about 150000 injured workers who, due to the fund’s computer system errors, have allegedly not been able to lodge claims or receive payment, said that Nxesi’s proposal was “wholly inadequate”. The department had earlier acknowledged that the new computer system - designed to tighten up on fraudulent claims - which was adopted on October 1 last year had experienced “challenges”. Iwag had alleged that the fund had only processed 2.8% and paid out 1% of claims lodged since the new system was implemented; however, the department said it had processed 120000 claims. Nxesi made the proposal during an employment and labour parliamentary committee meeting last Thursday.

DA member of Parliament and labour lawyer Michael Bagraim, who had raised the problem after receiving multiple complaints, said Nxesi had told the committee meeting that 80% of claims had been paid, and that “fraudulent claims” and “incomplete paperwork” were to blame for the non-payment of claims.

Nxesi’s spokesperson, Sabelo Mali, said that the minister had made three proposals to health-care professionals, which included that all affected parties be given an opportunity to interact with the fund, and if necessary the minister, to clarify the challenges experienced.

“His second proposal was that parliamentary committee members visit some of the compensation offices,” he said, adding that the third proposal was the possible setting up of a forensic investigation.

Bagraim said he welcomed Nxesi’s proposals as workers had a right to know who had committed fraud.

However, Hughes said: “There was no acknowledgement of the quantum and extent of the structural problems of the system,” he said.

He added that Nxesi’s concern about fraud was “alarmist”, and if anything, he said, fraud would not be linked to external stakeholders but to the fund and its employees.

Workmen’s Compensation Fund Commissioner Vuyo Mafata reiterated that the only challenges the new system had faced were matters that the Labour Department had earlier raised, which included that some users had struggled to access the system and required training; that the system was transferring data from the old to the new system, and that there had been some general network downtime.

