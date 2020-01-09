Durban - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande has warned students and parents to be wary of “fly-by-night” colleges.
The illegal colleges, that are not registered as institutions of learning, are expected to surface during this period, as unsuspecting pupils are desperate for places to further their studies.
According to the department, the rogue colleges are those institutions that are not registered with the correct sector education and training authorities, the Department of Higher Education and Training or other relevant bodies.
Nzimande said these institutions lured and misled future students into believing that they offered qualifications that were recognised by the SA Qualifications Authority.
He said fly-by-night colleges were illegal, offering compromised qualifications not recognised for employment purposes or further study.