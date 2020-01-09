Minister warns against illegal colleges









Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande Picture: Thobile Mathonsi, INLSA Durban - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande has warned students and parents to be wary of “fly-by-night” colleges. The illegal colleges, that are not registered as institutions of learning, are expected to surface during this period, as unsuspecting pupils are desperate for places to further their studies. According to the department, the rogue colleges are those institutions that are not registered with the correct sector education and training authorities, the Department of Higher Education and Training or other relevant bodies. Nzimande said these institutions lured and misled future students into believing that they offered qualifications that were recognised by the SA Qualifications Authority. He said fly-by-night colleges were illegal, offering compromised qualifications not recognised for employment purposes or further study.

Nzimande said the department had been successful in shutting down these operators.

However, he said while the department may be working hard to eliminate them, there were still many students who continued to register and unlawfully be granted fake qualifications.

“The number of colleges that are operating illegally has decreased tremendously over the years. The decrease can be attributed to our monitoring awareness campaigns and our collaboration with both print and electronic media,” said Nzimande.

The minister added that the department was working closely with law enforcement agencies to close down these colleges.

How to check on “Fly-by-night” colleges:

Before enrolling with a private higher education institution, ask for evidence that the institution and its programmes are registered. This evidence is the certificate of registration and the registration number issued by the department.

Before enrolling, make sure that the institution offers learning programmes and qualifications at the level at which you want to qualify.

Claims by an institution that it is offering internationally recognised higher education programmes, while not registered to operate in South Africa, are misleading. Get the right information from the department.

Nzimande advised students wishing to enrol at private colleges to verify their registration status with the department through its toll-free number, 0800872222.

The Mercury