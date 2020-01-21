While some residents agreed that it would curb the number of visitors per patient, others believed it was nothing more than a “money-making scheme”.
The hospital’s marketing and communications co-ordinator, Lara Richards, said the paid-parking system was introduced on December 9 last year.
“The tariff for the first hour is R7 with a R1 escalation per hour up to four hours and a minimal escalation thereafter,” she said.
Richards said parking at the hospital had historically been free, but there was a daily struggle to find enough bays for patients and their visitors.