Picture: www.lifehealthcare.co.za Durban - There has been mixed reaction to the installation of pay meters at the parking lot at Life Entabeni Hospital in Glenwood. While some residents agreed that it would curb the number of visitors per patient, others believed it was nothing more than a “money-making scheme”. The hospital’s marketing and communications co-ordinator, Lara Richards, said the paid-parking system was introduced on December 9 last year. “The tariff for the first hour is R7 with a R1 escalation per hour up to four hours and a minimal escalation thereafter,” she said. Richards said parking at the hospital had historically been free, but there was a daily struggle to find enough bays for patients and their visitors.

“On further investigation into this, it was discovered that there were many cars parked on our premises that did not belong to visitors to the hospital,” Richards said.

She said the hospital also took vehicle security into account and pressure on the parking lot had been alleviated.

In-patients and visitors to the hospital’s emergency unit had the benefit of their parking tickets being fully or partially validated, she said.

A Glenwood resident, who asked not to be named, said she was not happy about the pay meters.

“My aunt has been in hospital since earlier this month. It’s already cost me a small fortune in parking fees. There are also those drivers who drive into the parking lot and then realise that they have to pay, and have to make a U-turn, and it causes havoc with traffic flow,” the resident said.

She said cars parking in Glenwood Drive added to the congestion when parents fetched children from school.

Another resident said there were too many visitors for one patient and the parking meters would help to curb the numbers.

